CHAT: Who would you like to see as the new Everton manager?

Everton have sacked manager Ronald Koeman.

Sunday's 5-2 loss to Arsenal left Everton in the Premier League relegation zone.

Koeman has been in the job for 16 months but he's only led Everton to two wins out of their nine league games this season.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri showed support for Koeman as recently as two weeks ago but it seems that, with the losses, his opinion may have changed.

