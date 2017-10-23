Everton Manager Ronald Koeman has been sacked

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ronald Koeman at Sunday's Everton v Arsenal match

Ronald Koeman has been sacked after 16 months as Everton's manager.

The decision came after Sunday's 5-2 home defeat against Arsenal.

Everton are currently 18th in the Premier League, having won only two of their nine league games this season.

Koeman spent £140m on new players this summer, which has been criticised by some fans who feel it's not helped the club.

Everton say they "would like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the Club over the past 16 months and for guiding the Club to seventh place in last season's Premier League campaign."

Everton is the third Premier League club to lose their manager this season.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer (left) and former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare (right)

Craig Shakespeare was fired as Leicester City manager in October after they lost six Premier League games in a row, and Frank de Boer left after only 77 days as manager of Crystal Palace.