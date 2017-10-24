Super cute costumes from New York's dog parade
Take a 'paws' and check out these snaps from The Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
-
Getty Images
Apples and Paws: Have you ever seen a dog disguised as a fruit salad before?
-
Getty Images
A dog out of water: This trio are dressed as an angel fish, a lion fish and a clown fish! What, was a dog fish too easy?
-
Getty Images
Hot Dog : Even with fabric that looks like flames, horns and a scary looking trident, it can't hide the cuteness...
-
Getty Images
101 Dalmatians: This Cruella de Vil inspired costume is worth some 'appaws'!
-
Getty Images
Puppy Love: Possibly more likely to give you a lick than a kiss, but who could say no to that face?
-
Getty Images
Feathered friends: Can you spot the odd one out?
-
Getty Images
The Statue of 'Li-bark-ty': Look at these sightseeing pooches!
-
Getty Images
Dog Dylan: Do you think he can play a tune on that guitar?
Image gallery
Image gallery
Super cute costumes from New York's dog parade
- 24 October 2017
Image gallery
Blue Planet II: Even more pictures
- 24 October 2017
Image gallery
Pictures: Winners at Radio 1's Teen Awards
- 23 October 2017