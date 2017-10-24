Super cute costumes from New York's dog parade

  • 24 October 2017

Take a 'paws' and check out these snaps from The Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

  • A dog wearing a bright yellow, sequined pineapple costume sitting in a tray filled with fruit. Getty Images

    Apples and Paws: Have you ever seen a dog disguised as a fruit salad before?

  • A woman dressed as a fish stands next to a fake fish tank with three small dogs, each dressed as a different kind of fish. Getty Images

    A dog out of water: This trio are dressed as an angel fish, a lion fish and a clown fish! What, was a dog fish too easy?

  • A small dog looks up at the camera, he is sitting in bright red and yellow organza with red horns and a trident. Getty Images

    Hot Dog : Even with fabric that looks like flames, horns and a scary looking trident, it can't hide the cuteness...

  • A woman wears a black and white dress with her dog balanced on the front, the dog is wearing a feathered crown and fake jewels. Getty Images

    101 Dalmatians: This Cruella de Vil inspired costume is worth some 'appaws'!

  • A bulldog licks its nose as it pokes its head out of a window in a box labelled kissing booth, another dog looks on. Getty Images

    Puppy Love: Possibly more likely to give you a lick than a kiss, but who could say no to that face?

  • A man and woman wearing chickens on their heads hold a dog wearing a chicken suit. Getty Images

    Feathered friends: Can you spot the odd one out?

  • Left-hand image shows bulldog wearing a Statue of Liberty crown and an 'I love NY' t-shirt, right-hand image shows anoter bulldog leaning outside a fake New York Sightseeing bus, wearing a bus driver's uniform. Getty Images

    The Statue of 'Li-bark-ty': Look at these sightseeing pooches!

  • A fluffy, white dog wears a suit that makes him look like he's playing guitar. Getty Images

    Dog Dylan: Do you think he can play a tune on that guitar?

More on this story