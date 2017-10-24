Jeff Goldblum and Taika Waititi pick which Marvel superheroes would win in a battle

Thor is back on the big screen in the exciting new movie 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

The God of Thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth, faces new threats and challenges as well as having plenty of fun along the way.

He's even put into an epic contest with fellow superhero The Hulk by a devious new villain called The Grandmaster, played by actor Jeff Goldblum.

Ricky went to meet Jeff and the film's director, Taika Waititi, to ask them which other Marvel superheroes would win in a battle.

Thor: Ragnarok is out in UK cinemas on Tuesday 24 October