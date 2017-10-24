The God of Thunder returns in epic new film 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Thor is back on the big screen in an exciting new adventure!

The God of Thunder returns in the movie 'Thor: Ragnarok', which is packed full of incredible action and laughs.

The action also sees Thor come to blows with fellow superhero The Hulk in an epic gladiatorial battle.

Ricky went to meet the film's director Taika Waititi and one of its new villains, played by actor Jeff Goldblum.

Thor: Ragnarok is out in UK cinemas on Tuesday 24 October