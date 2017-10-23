Radio 1 Teen Awards 2017: Winners
We bring you the winners of the Radio 1 Teen Awards 2017
-
Getty Images
The Radio 1 Teen awards is always a great event and this year's did not disappoint with some of our favourites performing and winning awards. Here's a rundown of the winners and the most memorable moment of the Teen Awards 2017. The first win of the night went to Dua Lipa, who won best single for her song New Rules. Dua thanked all the fans who voted for her.
-
Getty Images
Ed Sheeran won Best British Solo Artist. He couldn't pick up his award because he's still recovering after coming off his bike but he sent a video thanking his fans and apologising for not being there.
-
Getty Images
The Little mix girls were named Best British Group. They accepted their award from back stage on their Glory Days Tour.
-
Getty Images
Have you ever wondered who the most entertaining celebrity was? Well wonder no more! Stormzy has won that award, he said: "I don't know how I managed to pull off being most entertaining celebrity... I thought I was quite boring, but I guess you guys think differently."
-
Getty Images
After her brilliant One Love Manchester concert, Ariana Grande was definitely the the first choice for Best International Solo Artist this year. Well done Ariana!
-
Getty Images
The Chainsmokers won best International group, DJ duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall dominated this year with their pop-EDM crossover tracks.
-
Getty Images
Olympic champion, and all round legend, Sir Mo Farah won the award for Best British Sports Star.
-
Getty Images
Comedy duo, and YouTube stars, Rose and Rosie won the Best British Vloggers award.
-
Getty Images
It wouldn't be the Teen Awards without the teen Heroes. From being selfless, to inspiring others, their achievements were celebrated. Here are the four winners. From left to right Holly and Ollie look after their mum who has Mental health issues. Charlotte raises awareness of what life is like for kids in care and Harrison inspires other children to tackle obesity and anxiety.
Image gallery
Radio 1 Teen Awards 2017: Winners
- 23 October 2017
Liverpool and five other mega thrashings
- 18 October 2017