One D's Liam Payne "I got all my news from Newsround!"

Newsround's Ayshah is at a star-studded event celebrating amazing young people.

The Radio 1 Teen Awards is happening at Wembley Arena with performances from The Vamps, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa too.

As part of it 'Teen Heroes' are being recognised for inspiring others or being selfless and brave.

The four winning teenagers include brother and sister Holly, 15, and Oliver, 13 who set up a mental health charity, 17-year-old Charlotte who's helped give a voice to kids in care and Harrison who's 12 has been inspiring others to tackle obesity.

Image caption L-R: Holly, Oliver, Charlotte, Harrison

Watch to find out who inspired Liam Payne when he was a teenager!