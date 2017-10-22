Strictly Come Dancing: Watch Craig fall off his chair!

One of the Strictly judges was missing from Saturday's show, but you might not have noticed.

Bruno Tonioli wasn't on the panel because of a "very busy work schedule".

But the normally grumpy Craig Revel Horwood stepped up to add a bit of fun and energy instead, by doing an impression of Bruno.

He got so into it as he judged Debbie McGee's Rumba that he fell off his chair!

We're giving Craig a 10 for effort!