It might look like scenes from some new Hollywood blockbuster, but this is real!

Two giant robots fighting it out, in an epic battle as part of a crazy new sport.

US based company MegaBots pitched its 'Eagle Prime' fighting machine - weighing in at 12 tons - against 'Kuratas', a lighter (6.5 tons) robot created by Japanese company Suidobashi Heavy Industry.

So who won? Check out the epic battle between these two huge machines.