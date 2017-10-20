Strictly: judge Bruno Tonioli is going to miss this weekend's show

Image caption Bruno will be absent from the judging panel for the first time in 13 years

In a Strictly sensation, judge Bruno Tonioli will skip the show this week!

He's not sick but is apparently missing it due to "a very busy work schedule".

The team who run Strictly Come Dancing say it was always planned this way and Bruno will be back for the Halloween Special and for all the rest of the series.

Sadly for those of us wondering if it might mean a quick return for former head judge Len Goodman, the show says Bruno won't be replaced by a guest judge.

Image copyright BBC/Ray Burmiston Image caption It's the first time the programme will be on without Bruno for 13 years!

It means the other judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell will have more sway when it comes to giving points to contestants.

As always, they'll be saying goodbye to one of the programme's celebrity dancers - let's hope it's not one of Bruno's favourites!