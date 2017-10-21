Neutron stars: how they make gold in space!

Have you ever wondered how gold is made?

Neutron Stars They're as heavy as the sun but only the size of a city.

Just a teaspoonful of neutron star would weigh 1 billion tonnes!

They're the strongest magnets in the universe.

Some spin round 1000 times a second!

Well, scientists are pretty sure they now know.

Gold is just one of the precious metals which is made and blown out in to space when neutron stars collide.

Neutron stars are what's left of bigger stars after they've exploded.

For the first time experts have been able to both see and hear two of them crash and merge into one star, even though it was 130 million years ago and way before humans were on Earth!

It also happened 130 million light years away in a galaxy called NGC 4993.

Scientists have been impressed by it, but are you?

Want to know more? Watch this.

Pictures courtesy of NASA and ESO with sound from LIGO.