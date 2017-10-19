The Big Question: How do you measure a mountain?

A team of scientists in Nepal are trying to measure Mount Everest.

Everest is the tallest mountain in the world, and it's currently said to be a whopping 8,848m high!

However, its height has become a bit of a debate between scientists around the world, who think it is taller or smaller than its current measurement.

So, a group of scientists from Nepal, where the mountain is, are on a mission to try to get the most accurate measurement possible.

But just how do you measure a mountain? - and how accurate can it be?