The FA says sorry to Lionesses

Image copyright Elsa/Getty Image caption Eniola Aluko has given evidence

The Football Association (FA) - who run football in England - has said sorry to two players from the England women's football team.

It's after a third investigation into insulting things the players claimed former England manager Mark Sampson said to them.

The players involved are Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence. Aluko who plays for Chelsea, said that Mark Sampson made fun of her and made jokes about her that she felt were racist. She says after she complained she was never picked for England again.

The lawyer who investigated for the FA said that what Mark Sampson said was discrimination under the law - but that she doesn't believe he is racist or that the players were bullied.

Mark Sampson has always denied doing anything wrong and says he isn't a racist. Two investigations done for the FA before this one decided that Mr Sampson hadn't done anything wrong - but lots of people were very unhappy with the way the investigations were done as key people, with important things to say, weren't spoken to.

MPs decided to speak to everyone involved and an investigation was reopened for a third time.

Image copyright DANIEL MIHAILESCU/ GETTY Image caption Mark Sampson says he isn't racist

Mark Sampson was sacked as manager of the English women's football team last month, for something he'd done in the past, in a previous job.

He'd been in the job for four years.