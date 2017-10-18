Liverpool and five other mega thrashings
Liverpool's 7-0 win is the biggest victory an English club has ever recorded away from home in European Cup history, here are some other big results...
-
Getty Images
It was a huge night for Liverpool. After a difficult few weeks in the Premier League, the Reds took the brakes off and went for it in their Champions League match against Slovenian club Mirabor. After 20 minutes they were 4-0 up and the match ended up 7-0 to Liverpool with two goals each for Mohamed Salah and the Brazilian Roberto Firmino.
-
Getty Images
Talking of Brazilians, one of the most famous thrashings EVER was suffered by Brazil at the World Cup in 2014, in Brazil. They'd got to the semi-final playing well, with loads of samba style. But then they crashed headfirst into Germany. Who embarrassed them. Badly. Germany were 5-0 up at half time and it ended 7-1 with Oscar getting his country's only goal. It was a truly shocking sporting occasion and fans all over the world couldn't believe what they were seeing...
-
Getty Images
For Brazil fans watching their HOME team at their HOME World Cup, it was a lot to deal with! Some handled it better than others...
-
Anton Want
Back in the Premier League, Manchester United striker Andy Cole will have fond memories of Ipswich's visit to Old Trafford. In 1995 the Red Devils won there 9-0, a Premier League record. Ipswich were relegated that season and Man Utd lost the league title to Blackburn. Anyway, Andy Cole scored five goals in the match which only two other players have done...
-
Getty Images
...And one of them is Jermain Defoe. He was playing for Tottenham Hotspur at the time as they welcomed visitors Wigan to White Hart Lane in London in 2009. Defoe scored five goals in the second half as Spurs won 9-1. Since then Defoe has played for Toronto FC, Sunderland and now plays for Bournemouth and he's scored over 100 league goals.
-
Supplied
These smiling guys are the first team at Pelileo Sporting Club. In May 2016 they beat Equadorian rivals Indi Native...wait for it... 44-1. We're not even joking: 44-1!! The only ray of light was that only 200 Indi Native fans were there to watch Pelileo's striker Ronny Medina scoring 18 goals. You'd think that was the record, wouldn't you? But because it was only Equador's third division, and not considered top-level football, the Guinness Book of Records awards the biggest thrashing ever to...
-
Getty Images
...Arbroath Football Club. Don't be fooled by the media on the roof, the famous match took place way back in 1885 when they beat Bon Accord by 36-0. This photo was taken when they got a visit from Rangers in the Scottish Cup in 2012. Get this though, that wasn't the only high scoring game that historic day. Dundee Harp also beat Aberdeen Rovers 35-0 too. So close!!
Image gallery
Liverpool and five other mega thrashings
- 18 October 2017
Blue Planet II: Incredible new ocean images
- 16 October 2017