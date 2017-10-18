Newborn spider monkey gets a cuddle

A tiny newborn spider monkey has been spotted clinging tightly to its mum at Chester Zoo.

The Colombian black-headed spider monkey was born on Monday 9 October to Mum Christine and Dad Popoyan.

At just a few days old the baby hasn't been named yet as keepers do not yet know its gender.

The rare South American primates - found mainly in Colombia and Panama - are very rare and registered as "critically endangered".

In the last 45 years, they have been pushed to the edge of extinction by hunting and a destruction of their habitat.