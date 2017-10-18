10 of the best: Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year

"The good life": this picture by Daniël Nelson from the Netherlands won the Grand Title Winner's Prize and was also voted the best picture by 15-17 year olds. This chillin' gorilla was snapped after a 3 hour hike in the Odzala-Kokoua National Park, in the Republic of Congo. Daniël says he wanted to raise awareness of the endangered animals. Daniël first used a camera when he was 6, on a family trip to Zambia. He grew up in Amsterdam but his passion for wildlife photography has taken him all over the world.