Using drones to track sharks!

Some beaches in Australia have a real problem when it comes to sharks!

The ocean predators can sometimes end up too close to the shore, either by accident or whilst looking for food.

Many beaches have lifeguards and shark spotters to keep an eye out for the beasts, and to keep people out of the water when they appear.

But now experts are trying a new idea: drones.

They think eyes in the sky are better at spotting sharks than humans.

Watch this...