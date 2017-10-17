X Factor: Get a first look at judges' houses

Image copyright Thames / Syco Image caption These final contestants will be hoping to impress their mentors at judges' houses in the hope of securing a place in the live shows

For the 24 contestants still lucky enough to be in the competition, the live shows are so close they can almost taste them - but they have one final round to get through.

That's right - it's time for judges' houses!

The remaining hopefuls are being whisked away abroad by their mentors, with one last chance to impress them and win a place in the all-important live shows.

So where has everybody gone?

Well, Louis Walsh has taken the "Boys" to Istanbul. Simon Cowell has jetted his "Groups" to the south of France, Nicole Scherzinger's "Overs" will be hoping to impress their mentor in South Africa, while the "Girls" will be heading to San Francisco to sing for Sharon Osbourne.

But it's not just the four X Factor judges who will be making the decisions. As before, each judge has enlisted the help of a guest judge.

Image copyright Thames / Syco Image caption Simon Cowell will be getting help from former X Factor judge Cheryl when choosing which groups he wants in the live shows

Louis will be joined in Istanbul by Brit Award winner and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mika, while Simon is keeping it in the X Factor family by taking former X Factor judge Cheryl with him.

Sharon is keeping it within her own family by calling on the help of her own son and daughter, Jack and Kelly Osborne, while Nicole will be taking advice from none other than grime superstar Stormzy.

Image copyright Thames / Syco Image caption Many people will be excited to know what pearls of wisdom Stormzy has to offer when he helps Nicole to pick between the Overs

And of course... Dermot will also be there!

The X Factor continues at 8:20pm on Saturday 21 October on ITV