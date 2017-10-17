X Factor: Get a first look at judges' houses
For the 24 contestants still lucky enough to be in the competition, the live shows are so close they can almost taste them - but they have one final round to get through.
That's right - it's time for judges' houses!
The remaining hopefuls are being whisked away abroad by their mentors, with one last chance to impress them and win a place in the all-important live shows.
So where has everybody gone?
Well, Louis Walsh has taken the "Boys" to Istanbul. Simon Cowell has jetted his "Groups" to the south of France, Nicole Scherzinger's "Overs" will be hoping to impress their mentor in South Africa, while the "Girls" will be heading to San Francisco to sing for Sharon Osbourne.
But it's not just the four X Factor judges who will be making the decisions. As before, each judge has enlisted the help of a guest judge.
Louis will be joined in Istanbul by Brit Award winner and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mika, while Simon is keeping it in the X Factor family by taking former X Factor judge Cheryl with him.
Sharon is keeping it within her own family by calling on the help of her own son and daughter, Jack and Kelly Osborne, while Nicole will be taking advice from none other than grime superstar Stormzy.
And of course... Dermot will also be there!
The X Factor continues at 8:20pm on Saturday 21 October on ITV