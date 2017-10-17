Can Mata convince other footballers to give to charity?
17 October 2017 Last updated at 12:19 BST
What's more impressive about Spain and Man United midfielder Juan Mata - his goal record, or his charity work?
He's set up a charity to help kids in Mumbai in India, and gave some of them a personal tour of Old Trafford.
Mata is also involved in the Common Goal project, which wants to see 1% of football's entire industry donated to charity.
He's now calling on other Premier League footballers to do the same.
Watch Martin's report to find out more.