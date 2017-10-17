Why did the Sun turn red?

Image copyright PA

Did you notice a very unusual looking sky yesterday?

Across parts of England many of the clouds looked a yellowy-pink and in some places the sun looked bright red.

Well, it was another strange weather effect due to Storm Ophelia.

The ex-hurricane dragged with it air from further south in Europe which brought with is tropical air and dust from as afar south as the Sahara desert.

Some areas had to turn on street lights in the middle of the day as the dust partially blocked out the sun.

Image copyright Anoup Kerrai Image caption The sky above Cardiff Castle turned orange

Weather experts also said that big forest fires in Portugal and Spain was also playing a part.

Ophelia also pulled in unseasonably warm air up from Spain and North Africa, bringing temperatures in the early 20s over the weekend.

Image copyright Jan Van der Elsen Image caption The birds were caught flying past the sun in Gloucester

The bizarre phenomenon could be back on Wednesday as winds from the south will bring African air to the UK again.