Why did the Sun turn red?

Did you notice a very unusual looking sky yesterday?

Across parts of the UK, many of the clouds looked a yellowy-pink and in some places the Sun looked bright red.

Well, it was another strange weather effect due to Storm Ophelia.

As it approached the UK, the ex-hurricane dragged with it air from further south in Europe which brought tropical air and dust from as far south as the Sahara desert!

Some areas had to turn on street lights in the middle of the day as the dust partially blocked out the sun.

Image copyright Anoup Kerrai Image caption The sky above Cardiff Castle turned orange

Weather experts said that big forest fires in Portugal and Spain were also playing a part.

The ashes and smoke from the fires were caught up in air picked up by the storm and moved to more northern parts of Europe.

Image copyright Jan Van der Elsen Image caption The birds were caught flying past the sun in Gloucester

Ophelia also pulled in unexpected warm air from Spain and North Africa, bringing higher temperatures over the weekend and through Monday.

The bizarre phenomenon could be back on Wednesday, according to experts, who say winds from the south could bring African air to the UK again.