Meet the best friends getting brand new voices

When it comes to speaking many of us are used to hearing our own unique voice.

But some people haven't got a voice, and need to use a computer to express themselves.

Best friends Meave and Delaney were born with a condition called Cerebral Palsy, which means that they talk through a computer which has a robot-like voice.

But now technology has let them choose their own special voice so they can talk about their favourite singers!

Watch Martin's report to find out more.