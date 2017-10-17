Meet the best friends getting brand new voices

1:37
12 October 2016
17 October 2017 Last updated at 09:23 BST
When it comes to speaking many of us are used to hearing our own unique voice.
But some people haven't got a voice, and need to use a computer to express themselves.
Best friends Meave and Delaney were born with a condition called Cerebral Palsy, which means that they talk through a computer which has a robot-like voice.
But now technology has let them choose their own special voice so they can talk about their favourite singers!
Watch Martin's report to find out more.