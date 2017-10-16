Children in Need 2017 presenter line-up revealed

It's not long to go until Children in Need 2017 - and the presenter line-up has now been revealed!

The star-studded, fun-filled, fundraising bonanza that is the Children in Need live show will be fronted by none other than Mel Giedroyc, Graham Norton, Tess Daly, Ade Adepitan, Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes.

It is the first time that the former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc has hosted the show.

Describing the team of presenters as "the Power Rangers of the presenting world", Mel said: "I feel honoured to be joining their ranks."

Image caption Mel Giedroyc, on the left, will be presenting the show for the first time. Here she is presenting Let It Shine with Graham Norton, who will also be hosting Children in Need this year

Graham Norton, who is presenting the show for the second time, said: "BBC Children in Need helps so many children and young people up and down the country. Presenting the show is a lovely thing to be a part of; it's a celebration of the best of people."

Rochelle Humes added: "We have some really amazing things for everyone at home to enjoy, so don't forget to tune in and do all you can to make a difference!"

BBC Children in Need - which will be on BBC One on Friday 17 November - aims to raise valuable funds for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.