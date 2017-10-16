Blue Planet II: New pictures from David Attenborough's latest series

This is a venomous Portuguese man-of-war. Lots of people think these are jellyfish, but that's not actually correct. They are what's called siphonophores, which are animals made up of a group of specialised individuals working together. Portuguese man-of-wars are also known as ‘floating terrors’ as they can move through the water using the wind, trailing their tentacles behind them which can deliver a sting that is extremely very painful to humans and can even paralyse fish.