Blue Planet II: New pictures from David Attenborough's latest series

  • 16 October 2017

Check out these incredible images from David Attenborough's new programme.

  • False Killer Whales off shore from North Island, New Zealand BBC

    This group of animals is a pod of false killer whales, filmed just off the shore of North Island in New Zealand. You will catch them in episode one!

  • An Atlantic puffin with a beakful of food for its chick. Hornoya Island, BBC

    A little later in the series, Blue Planet II will be looking at amazing wildlife along the world's coasts. As part of this, we will meet Atlantic puffins, like this one who was photographed with a beak-ful of food for its chick on Hornoya Island in Norway.

  • Tropical reefs are some of the busiest places in our ocean, like this bustling reef, Fiji Alex Mustard 2017

    Very few places on Earth are as colourful as some of the amazing reefs that can be found under the oceans - and Blue Planet will be inviting you to explore these. Here's a sneak peek at a bustling reef in Fiji, which will be featured on the programme.

  • A cheeky green turtle in Sipadan, Borneo, Malaysia BBC

    This cheeky green turtle in Sipadan in Borneo is certainly ready for his close-up! They are named after the colour of their skin and shell.

  • Sunlight breaks through the kelp forest canopy BBC

    Macrocystis - also known as giant kelp - can be found all along the west coast of North America. This dramatic plant looks a bit like an underwater forest, especially when sunlight breaks through the kelp canopy, as it is doing in this picture.

  • Humpback whales, feeding communally off the coast of Monterey, US BBC

    Humpback whales are a real favourite for whale watchers because of the acrobatic displays they put on when they come to the surface. One of the most impressive sights is when they feed together, like this group off the coast of Monterey in the US.

  • A venomous Portuguese man-of-war siphonophore BBC

    This is a venomous Portuguese man-of-war. Lots of people think these are jellyfish, but that's not actually correct. They are what's called siphonophores, which are animals made up of a group of specialised individuals working together. Portuguese man-of-wars are also known as ‘floating terrors’ as they can move through the water using the wind, trailing their tentacles behind them which can deliver a sting that is extremely very painful to humans and can even paralyse fish.

  • The Blue Planet II team worked with several submarines to film the 'Deep' episode BBC

    In the second episode, you will be taken deep underwater to see landscapes and animal behaviours that have never been seen before. The Blue Planet II team worked with several submarines to film this special episode, spending a massive 1,000 hours deep beneath the surface of the ocean.

  • A scientist uses lasers to measure a whaleshark BBC

    How do you measure the largest fish in the ocean? Well, this is a task that scientists will undertake in episode seven when they measure a whaleshark. They can grow up to 12 metres long and weigh over 20 tonnes, so it's a job for a diver and some fancy lasers, as you can see in this photo.

  • A orange-dotted tuskfish holds a clam in its jaws on the Great Barrier Reef, Australia BBC

    It's lunchtime for this orange-dotted tuskfish, who is spotted holding a clam in its jaws on the Great Barrier Reef, Australia. We'll be meeting this hungry creature on 29 October, when the new series begins.

More on this story