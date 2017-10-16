Storm Ophelia: "We're off school today"

All schools in Northern Ireland and the Republic are closed, and many schools in Wales are finishing early as Storm Ophelia hits the British Isles.

The storm has travelled across the Atlantic Ocean, with winds measuring 97 mph off Ireland's southern coast.

Around 120,000 people in the south and western Irish counties are without power, with several hundred homes in Wales also affected.

These children in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland told us how they've been spending the day.