Strictly Come Dancing: Charlotte Hawkins voted off

Good Morning Britain Presenter Charlotte Hawkins has become the third contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

Charlotte and her partner Brendan Cole performed an Jive in the dance off to the tune of Marry You by Bruno Mars.

But it wasn't enough to keep her in the competition after all four judges voted to send her home.

They saved Eastenders actor Davood Ghadami, and his partner his partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Charlotte thanked everyone who supported and voted for her, saying: "It's been amazing and I loved the chance to come out here and dance. I was trying to get better, I'm going out knowing that I gave it my best and that's all you can do."