Why is Africa building a giant wall of trees?

Their are plans to make an 8,000 kilometre wall of trees that spans the entire continent of Africa.

It would go through 11 countries, , just under the southern edge of the Sahara desert.

The type of tree being planted is called Acacia. They're drought resistant as the root of the tree holds water. This help trees protect the soil and provide shade.

The project has helped create jobs too and would mean nobody has to leave their homes in search of water.

Watch Leah's report to find out more.