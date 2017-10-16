Chat: What's your advice for staying safe online?

Image copyright Getty Images

The importance of staying safe online, and on social media sites is something we've spoken about a lot on Newsround in the past.

Now social media network Facebook says it wants to do more to protect young people from things like cyber-bullying.

It plans to give money to charities who will train a student from every secondary school in the UK as a 'digital safety ambassador'.

This means they would then be able to share what they've learnt with other students in their school, about the best ways to stay safe online and deal with cyberbullying.

Schools who want to train students as digital safety ambassadors can sign up through Childnet or The Diana Award.

We want to know what you think about this.

Is this a good idea?

Are students the best people to give advice?

What's your advice to others for staying safe online?

Get in touch - send us your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uknewsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment. We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.