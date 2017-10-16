Storm Ophelia: Schools closed across NI and Ireland

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption A picture of Hurricane Ophelia taken from space

People in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are preparing for winds of up to 80 miles per hours as Storm Ophelia approaches the British Isles.

The storm is crossing from the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean.

All schools in Northern Ireland are closed on Monday, with the worst of the storm due to happen when children would be finishing school for the afternoon.

Schools in the Republic of Ireland are also closed, in areas where weather could be "violent and destructive".

The storm was downgraded to a category one hurricane by the US National Hurricane Centre, and will continue weakening gradually as it moves across the UK.

The Met Office in the UK says people could be injured by the storm, and there is a "good chance" Northern Ireland could be hit by power cuts, flying debris, large waves and disrupted trains and buses.

It has put an amber warning in place for Northern Ireland - the second most serious warning - with a yellow "be aware" warning for areas in southern and central Scotland and much of northern England and Wales.

Very strong winds could extend to southern and central parts of Scotland on Monday evening, with heavy rain in parts of western Scotland.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The west coast of Ireland is bracing itself for big waves when Storm Ophelia arrives.

The weather office in Ireland, Met Eireann, has issued a red warning across the country. This level or warning is only used for the most severe weather.

Ireland's Taoiseach (the equivalent to Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said defence forces were being sent to red weather alert areas - including counties Wexford, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

In the UK, around 1,200 soldiers are on permanent standby to deal with major incidents, but the Ministry of Defence said that so far no local authorities have asked for their help.

But while the west coast deals with Ophelia, it's a different story on the east coast.

Eastern England is instead expected to enjoy unseasonably warm weather, with temperatures of 22C or 23C on Monday - compared with an average for mid-October of 15C.