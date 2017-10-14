The hotel just for dogs in Germany
Check out the hotel in Germany that is just for dogs.
-
AFP
These adorable doggies are having a stay at a hotel just for dogs in south-western Germany.
-
THOMAS KIENZLE
Dogs can stay at Hotel Paradiso while their owners are on holiday or just for day care.
-
AFP
There are plenty of friends to make there and lots of comfy seats if they need a 'paws' for thought!
-
AFP
They manage to pack in lots of activities but walkies looks like quite hard work for Pino, who runs the hotel!
-
AFP
It's a good job he isn't short on dog leads!
-
AFP
It's only the best for man's best friend. The dogs even get to stop and check out the view on their morning walk.
