The hotel just for dogs in Germany

  • 14 October 2017

Check out the hotel in Germany that is just for dogs.

  • Dogs sitting on bed AFP

    These adorable doggies are having a stay at a hotel just for dogs in south-western Germany.

  • Dogs being fed THOMAS KIENZLE

    Dogs can stay at Hotel Paradiso while their owners are on holiday or just for day care.

  • Dogs sitting on sofa AFP

    There are plenty of friends to make there and lots of comfy seats if they need a 'paws' for thought!

  • Dogs going for walk AFP

    They manage to pack in lots of activities but walkies looks like quite hard work for Pino, who runs the hotel!

  • Dogs going for a walk AFP

    It's a good job he isn't short on dog leads!

  • Dogs looking at view AFP

    It's only the best for man's best friend. The dogs even get to stop and check out the view on their morning walk.

