Astronauts playing with a fidget spinner in space

Ever wondered how long a fidget spinner would spin for in space?

Nasa astronaut Randy Bresnik posted a video of himself onboard the International Space Station playing with the toy.

Without gravity in space, Randy and the other astronauts spin it and let it float, where it carries on spinning.

Randy said he's not sure how long the fidget spinner would spin for if he just left it to keep going but it's a fun way to experiment.

Pictures courtesy of Randy Bresnik/ NASA.