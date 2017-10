Image copyright Getty Images

Minecraft is being used in a new theatre show in Northern Ireland.

It's called Playcraft Live and is made up of real and virtual worlds.

It's the first live performance of a play featuring Minecraft video game virtual sets, including the Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square.

The story is all about time travel and each of the four characters have to try and stop time travellers from the future changing history.

The show is based on the Time Riders books by author Alex Scarrow.

It premieres on Saturday in Londonderry in Northern Ireland and it is also being live streamed.