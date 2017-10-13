A new satellite to measure pollution

A new satellite has been sent into space to help scientists study the Earth's atmosphere.

Sentinel-5P was built in the UK and is part of a big project called Copernicus, which aims to help us understand what is happening to the Earth's environment.

The project is named after the famous scientist Copernicus. He was one of the first people to suggest that the Earth revolved around the Sun, and not the other way around.

This is the sixth satellite in the programme to lift off! Another one called Sentinel-2a is studying how well the world's food crops grow.