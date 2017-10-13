Fighting the California wildfires from the sky

Intense wildfires in the US state of California are set to worsen because of strong winds that are forecast.

The fires that have swept across areas in northern California have destroyed more than 3,500 buildings and homes.

Thousands of people have had to leave their homes and have fled to safety.

Around 8,000 firefighters are working hard to battle the flames but at least 30 people have lost their lives.

In the last few days, the fires eased off slightly but weather experts say strong winds, that are fanning the flames, are forecast to start again on Friday.

Watch this video of a helicopter collecting huge amounts of water to drop onto the flames...