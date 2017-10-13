When is the deadline to use the old pound coin?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Fun facts about the new £1 coin

The deadline to use the old one pound coin is at midnight on Sunday.

From 16 October the round £1 coin will no longer be legal tender, as it is replaced by the new pound coin.

However, some shops including Tesco, Poundland and Aldi, have said that they will still accept the old coin for a bit longer.

Some people have complained that businesses are still giving out the old coins as change.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The new £1 coin is 12-sided

The group Which?, who look after the rights of shoppers, have said that people shouldn't accept the old coins as change after Sunday and to ask for new ones.

Banks are also encouraging customers to return their old coins as soon as possible.

Check out our guide to everything you need to know about the one pound coin.