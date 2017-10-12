Olly Murs joins The Voice

Image copyright Getty Images

Olly Murs is joining The Voice as a coach.

The popstar knows how singing talent shows work as he shot to fame on the X Factor.

Olly will replace Gavin Rossdale and sit alongside existing judges will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson in the famous red chairs.

He's said he's "absolutely buzzing" to be joining the programme.

The blind auditions are about to kick off but we'll have to wait until early next year to watch the new series on TV.

Let's hope he won't be a "Troublemaker"!