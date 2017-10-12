Scotland manager steps down

Image copyright Getty images/Srdjan Stevanovic

Scotland are looking for a new manager after Gordon Strachan has stepped down.

The Scottish Football Association has made the announcement after the team failed to qualify for next year's World Cup.

Strachan and his assistant Mark McGhee will leave straightaway so whoever replaces them has as much time as possible to prepare for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Scotland missed out on a place in the play-offs for the World Cup after drawing 2-2 away to Slovenia in their final group game.

They haven't been involved in a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

At the moment former Manchester United manager David Moyes is the early favourite to take over.