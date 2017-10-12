Rare baby rhino plays in mud!

Meet Oban the white rhino calf! He definitely loves playing in mud!

Oban, means "King" in the West African Yoruba language, and he's the first male baby white rhino born at Singapore Zoo in five years.

Born on on 6 September, the zoo says he is "curious and playful" and say that "he gets excited easily".

Now he's is a few weeks old, the keepers feel he is old enough to go and meet the public. He will spend two hours a day in the enclosure in order to get used to his new surroundings.

White rhinos are classified as "near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, due to poaching and illegal demand for rhinoceros horn.