Claudia Fragapane: 'I can't believe this medal is around my neck'

Gymnast Claudia Fragapane has told Newsround she still can't believe she's won a world title after a "major disappointment" at the Rio Olympics.

The 19-year-old didn't do as well as she'd hoped at the Games but at the recent 2017 World Championships in Canada she took bronze - her first individual world medal.

She's the first woman to get a medal in an individual event since Beth Tweddle, who managed it in 2010.

Claudia had previously made history by winning four gold medals for Team England at the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

And to add to her achievements, last year she took part in Strictly Come Dancing and came fourth!

She's described the celebs on this year's show as "amazing".

She been in to meet Ricky and started off by telling him what it feels like to have a new medal around her neck.