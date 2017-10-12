'Volcano plane' takes fight

Have you ever wondered what happens to planes when volcanoes erupt?

In 2010, the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland erupted, filling the sky with large, thick clouds of smoke and ash.

The eruption was so massive that the clouds drifted into airspace over many Northern and Western European countries.

Planes were forced to stay on the ground so that they would not be damaged by the dangerous ash particles.

Many flights were disrupted, causing chaos for travellers and airlines.

Now, a team of UK scientists from the National Centre for Atmospheric Science want to be able to tell if and when the Eyjafjallajökull volcano will erupt again, so that people can be prepared in the future.

So how do they do it? Watch this