Russia 2018: Who's in and who's out of next year's World Cup

Netherlands scored a great 2-0 win over rivals Sweden, but sadly they needed an 8-0 win to overtake the Swedes and take their place in the play-offs. To add to the disappointment, Arjen Robben announced his retirement from international football after the match. The Bayern Munich forward said "I'm 33 years old now. I'm playing at a top club in Europe and I want to concentrate on it now. It's also a good time to hand over the baton."