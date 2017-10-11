Chat: Send us your questions for astronaut Al Worden

  • 11 October 2017
Al Worden Image copyright NASA/Michael Cockerham Photography

Have you ever wondered what it's like to go into space?

NASA astronaut and Apollo 15 command module pilot Al Worden has done just that - he also performed the first spacewalk in deep space!

And he holds a world record for being "the most isolated" person after orbiting the moon completely on his own for three days. He was a whopping 2,235 miles away from any other human including his crewmates!

Newsround is meeting him later this week so we'd like to know if you've got any space-tacular questions.

Send us your comment

  • How did you become an astronaut?
  • How does it feel when you take off?
  • What is it like in space?

Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.

More on this story