Chat: Send us your questions for astronaut Al Worden

Image copyright NASA/Michael Cockerham Photography

Have you ever wondered what it's like to go into space?

NASA astronaut and Apollo 15 command module pilot Al Worden has done just that - he also performed the first spacewalk in deep space!

And he holds a world record for being "the most isolated" person after orbiting the moon completely on his own for three days. He was a whopping 2,235 miles away from any other human including his crewmates!

Newsround is meeting him later this week so we'd like to know if you've got any space-tacular questions.

Send us your comment

How did you become an astronaut?

How does it feel when you take off?

What is it like in space?

Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.