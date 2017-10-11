Clownfish: Is climate change making it harder to find 'Nemo'?

Image copyright Getty Images

A cartoon clownfish was the star of the movie Finding Nemo.

It's also the favourite animal of legendary nature broadcaster, David Attenborough.

But now it's thought climate change could make finding 'Nemo' much harder.

New research in the South Pacific shows rising water temperatures can cause bleaching which weakens Anemones - they're the plant-like animals where the vibrant orange creatures shelter and lay their eggs.

Scientists think this damage to their home can stress the fish out and it also means they're less likely to reproduce.