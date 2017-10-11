Catalonia: its leader has delayed declaring independence

The leader of Catalonia has said he does want the region to be independent, but he's put the decision off until he can have talks with the government of Spain.

Independence would mean Catalonia, which is in northern Spain, would become a separate country.

But the King of Spain and the Prime Minister there say a recent vote about this was illegal.

People are divided over whether or not it should happen.

Ayshah has been to meet one family in Catalonia to see what they think.