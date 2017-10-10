Pictures: Wildfires rage in California

Lots of different fires are going on in the US state of California.

  • Flames light up the night sky Reuters

    Fierce fires are raging across nine counties in the US state of California.

  • Fire truck next to flames EPA

    The fire service is battling 15 separate fires from the air and on the ground.

  • Fire fighter trying to put out fire Reuters

    A state of emergency was declared in northern areas of California, including Napa, Sonoma and Yuba. Around 20,000 people have fled their homes.

  • Helicopter dropping water over fire Reuters

    This helicopter has been dropping water on the fire in strong winds in the city of Orange in southern California.

  • People watching helicopter dropping water AFP

    Residents watch efforts to put out the fire on from a hill.

  • Man leading horses away AFP

    These horses are being evacuated from their fields to keep them safe as strong winds blow smoke and fire in Orange.

  • Plane dropping powder to try and stop the fire spreading Reuters

    Planes are being used to drop this red powder over the wildfires. It is supposed to dampen down the flames and stop the fire spreading.

  • Burnt trees Getty Images

    It's not yet known how the fires started but high winds and hot, dry weather have made them spread quickly.

  • Fire lights up night sky AFP

    The glow of the wildfire in Napa in northern California lights up the night sky.