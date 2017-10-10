Pictures: Wales out of 2018 World Cup

  • 10 October 2017

Wales' 2018 World Cup dreams are over after being beaten by the Republic of Ireland.

  • Jeff Hendrick of the Republic of Ireland and Aaron Ramsey of Wales battle for possession Allsport

  • Joe Ledley of Wales holds off James McClean of the Republic of Ireland Allsport

    Wales hosted the match at Cardiff City Stadium and managed to gain control in the first half.

  • Gareth Bale watching match from stands Allsport

    Gareth Bale, who is injured, could only look on and watch, as his team started to struggle.

  • James McClean scores goal Reuters

    It was this goal in the 57th minute from James McClean that would end Wales' hopes.

  • James McClean celebrates scoring goal Reuters

    Wales then put all their effort into snatching the play-off place back but they didn't manage to score any goals.

  • Chris Coleman watches match Allsport

    Wales manager, Chris Coleman, says he's undecided about his future in charge of the team after the loss.

  • Joe Ledley looks dejected after the loss PA

    After Wales' success at Euro 2016 last year, the nation will be disappointed their World Cup hopes are already over before it has even begun.

