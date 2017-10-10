Pictures: Wales out of 2018 World Cup
Wales' 2018 World Cup dreams are over after being beaten by the Republic of Ireland.
-
Allsport
Wales' 2018 World Cup dreams are over after being beaten by the Republic of Ireland.
-
Allsport
Wales hosted the match at Cardiff City Stadium and managed to gain control in the first half.
-
Allsport
Gareth Bale, who is injured, could only look on and watch, as his team started to struggle.
-
Reuters
It was this goal in the 57th minute from James McClean that would end Wales' hopes.
-
Reuters
Wales then put all their effort into snatching the play-off place back but they didn't manage to score any goals.
-
Allsport
Wales manager, Chris Coleman, says he's undecided about his future in charge of the team after the loss.
-
PA
After Wales' success at Euro 2016 last year, the nation will be disappointed their World Cup hopes are already over before it has even begun.
Image gallery
Pictures: Wales out of 2018 World Cup
- 10 October 2017
The 2017 World Conker Championships
- 9 October 2017
Check out this amazing Lego House
- 6 October 2017