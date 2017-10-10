'I don't think people in Moss Side get enough chances'

A report released today suggests there are huge differences in the opportunities people get in life.

That can be because of factors such as where you grow up, how much money your parents have and the colour of your skin - rather than how clever or talented you are.

The Government's Race Disparity Audit shows how people of different backgrounds are treated across areas including health, education and jobs.

Prime Minister, Theresa May, will launch a website later containing the data and will say that more needs to be done to make things fair for everyone.

We've been to speak to Shanneil from Moss Side in Manchester about what she thinks needs to change to stop inequality.