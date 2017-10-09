The 2017 World Conker Championships
Thousands go bonkers for conkers at the annual Northamptonshire competition.
Tom Carlill
The annual World Conkers Championships took place in the village of Southwick, Northamptonshire. There were 230 competitors from 14 countries!
Tom Carlill
Adults and children are allowed to take part in the championships, some even like to dress in silly costumes.
Tom Carlill
The rules of the game are simple: playing in pairs, each player takes three turns to hit their opponent's conker. Whoever smashes their opponent's conker first, wins!
Tom Carlill
Six Chelsea Pensioners turned up for the competition this year, wearing their famous bright red uniforms and black hats.
Tom Carlill
Benjamin Wallace is this year's Junior World Champion.
Tom Carlill
Cadet Faith Weatherington is this year's Intermediate World Champion.
Tom Carlill
And here are the 'conker'-ing King and Queen! King Conker on the left is Chelsea Pensioner John Riley, and Queen Conker on the right is charity worker, Julie Freeman.
Image gallery
The 2017 World Conker Championships
- 9 October 2017
