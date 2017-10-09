The 2017 World Conker Championships

  • 9 October 2017

Thousands go bonkers for conkers at the annual Northamptonshire competition.

  • Two girls smash conkers together as someone unseen observes holding a clipboard. Tom Carlill

    The annual World Conkers Championships took place in the village of Southwick, Northamptonshire. There were 230 competitors from 14 countries!

  • A man and a woman smash their conkers, the man is wearing a yellow and black chequered suit and the woman is wearing a unicorn onesie. Tom Carlill

    Adults and children are allowed to take part in the championships, some even like to dress in silly costumes.

  • A basket full of conkers with their laces, ready to be played with. Tom Carlill

    The rules of the game are simple: playing in pairs, each player takes three turns to hit their opponent's conker. Whoever smashes their opponent's conker first, wins!

  • A Chelsea Pensioner wearing his uniform competes with a woman wearing a puffer jacket. Tom Carlill

    Six Chelsea Pensioners turned up for the competition this year, wearing their famous bright red uniforms and black hats.

  • A boy wearing an orange jumper concentrates as he aims his conker. Tom Carlill

    Benjamin Wallace is this year's Junior World Champion.

  • A girl in cadet gear and a boy looking on watch her conker flying in the air. Tom Carlill

    Cadet Faith Weatherington is this year's Intermediate World Champion.

  • A Chelsea Pensioner and a woman, both wearing crowns decorated with conkers, hold their trophies aloft sitting in chairs that say 'King Conker' and 'Queen Conker'. Tom Carlill

    And here are the 'conker'-ing King and Queen! King Conker on the left is Chelsea Pensioner John Riley, and Queen Conker on the right is charity worker, Julie Freeman.