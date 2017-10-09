Comments: What do you want to know about what's happening in Catalonia?

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

There are big arguments happening in Catalonia at the moment after an unofficial vote there for independence from Spain.

We want to know if you have any questions about what's happening.

Send us your comments

Where is Catalonia?

What would it mean for Catalonia to be independent?

Why have there been protests?

Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.