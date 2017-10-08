Storm Nate downgraded from hurricane to tropical storm
8 October 2017 Last updated at 12:59 BST
Storm Nate arrived in the Southern state of Louisiana late on Saturday, classed as a hurricane with maximum winds of 85mph.
It then moved east towards Biloxi, Mississippi, where it was downgraded to a tropical storm.
People in the Southern American states of Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Louisiana are being moved to safer areas.
The storm has called flooding, and weather officials are warning that there could still be dangerous storm surges.